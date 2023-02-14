Appoint Kwesi Appiah to assist Chris Hughton - Ex-Ghana defender John Paintsil

Former Ghana defender John Paintsil has says the Ghana FA should appoint Coach Kwesi Appiah to assist Chris Hughton as head coach of the Black Stars.

The former Newcastle United and Brighton manager was confirmed as the new coach of the four-time Africa champions on Sunday by the Ghana FA.

The 64-year-old takes over from Otto Addo who resigned after the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Chris Hughton will be assisted by Otto Addo's deputies Mas-ud Didi Dramani and George Boateng who were maintained.

Speaking on the appointment of the new coach for the Black Stars, Paintsil suggested that Kwesi Appiah should be appointed.

“I don’t deem this as a new appointment because he was part of the team that went to Qatar and I think he was vital in decision making so I don’t see this as a new appointment,” Paintsil told Mining City Radio.

“So if he’s appointed, the only thing they have to add up is to appoint Coach Kwesi Appiah in the technical team to assist him.

“Why I’m saying this is that, Chris Hughton doesn’t know the culture of Ghana football though he’s very good in Europe and English football.

“Ghana has a football culture and Kwesi Appiah has been there for over 10 years, so he knows the “in and outs”, and I think he brought most of the young players. So going forward, if we wish for the best, he should be appointed to help Chris Hughton.”

Kwasi Appiah also applied for the job to become the Black Stars coach for a third time but that did not happen.