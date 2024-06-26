APR FC secure services of Asante Kotoko midfielder Richmond Nii Lamptey

Rwandan Premier League giants APR FC have signed former Asante Kotoko midfielder Richmond Nii Lamptey on a two-year deal, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm

Lamptey is joining APR after his contract with Kotoko expired, ending a successful three-year stint with the club.

He made 17 league appearances and provided five assists in the just-ended season, showcasing his importance to the Porcupine Warriors.

Despite battling injuries, the 27-year-old was an integral part of Kotoko's Ghana Premier League title triumph in 2021.

Lamptey, a product of WAFA, also represented Ghana at the international level, making the Black Stars' final squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d'Ivoire.

His experience and skills will be valuable assets to APR. The signing is a significant boost to the team, and Lamptey is expected to play a key role in their upcoming campaign.

The move marks a new chapter in Lamptey's career, and he is eager to make an impact in the Rwandan Premier League.

With his expertise and experience, he is expected to be a key player for APR in the upcoming season as they aim at making a remarkable impact in continental competitions.