APR FC sign midfield gem Dauda Yussif Seidu from Ghana champions Samartex

Rwandan giants APR FC have bolstered their squad with the signing of midfielder Dauda Yussif Seidu from Ghana Premier League champions FC Samartex 1996.

The Army club are keen on strengthening their team to compete with elite clubs in continental competitions and have secured Seidu's services on a two-year deal worth approximately USD 130,000.

Dauda's impressive performance for Samartex played a crucial role in their historic Ghana Premier League title win, scoring three goals and providing five assists in 28 league matches.

His stellar campaign earned him recognition as one of the best midfielders in the Ghanaian top division.

APR have been active in the transfer market, having already signed midfielder Richmond Nii Lamptey from Asante Kotoko SC.

The acquisition of Seidu and Lamptey demonstrates the club's commitment to building a strong squad to compete at the highest level.

Seidu's experience and skills will undoubtedly enhance APR's midfield, and his addition is expected to make a significant impact in the upcoming season.

The club's efforts to strengthen its squad are a testament to its ambition to excel in continental competitions.