GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
EN
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Philippines
UK
Liberia
Sri-Lanka
Ghana's No. 1

APR FC table bid for Ghana goal king Stephen Amankona amid interest from Randers and Ismaily

Published on: 29 June 2025
APR FC table bid for Ghana goal king Stephen Amankona amid interest from Randers and Ismaily

Rwandan giants APR FC have entered the race to sign in-form Ghanaian forward Stephen Amankona from Berekum Chelsea.

They are joining Denmark’s Randers FC and Egyptian outfit Ismaily SC in pursuit of the prolific attacker, according to Footy-Africa.

APR made an initial offer of â‚¬60,000 on Saturday in an attempt to edge out their competitors. However, the bid was swiftly rejected by Berekum Chelsea, who have placed a firm â‚¬87,000 valuation on their star forward. Sources close to the deal indicate that APR intend to return with an improved offer of â‚¬85,000, hoping to convince the Ghanaian club to open formal negotiations.

Amankona has been in superb form, netting 18 goals in 29 league appearances this season. Since rejoining Berekum Chelsea, he has scored 37 goals in 58 games, making him the Ghana Premier League’s top scorer for two straight campaigns.

The 25-year-old, under contract until January 2026, previously played for Asante Kotoko, scoring seven goals in 15 appearances before returning to Chelsea. He also scored 21 goals in 57 matches during his first spell with the club between 2016 and 2020.

Valued at â‚¬175,000 by Transfermarkt, Amankona is believed to be ready to test himself outside Ghana after dominating the local scene.

 

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more