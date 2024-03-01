Araphat Mohammed: The new Kudus on the block

FC Nordsjaelland earlier this week announced the signing of 18-year-old Ghanaian prodigy Araphat Mohammed from Right to Dream Academy.

The youngster has been drawing comparisons to Black Stars attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus due to their similar playing styles.

Who is Araphat Mohammed?

Born and raised in Teshie, a suburb of Accra, Araphat joined Right to Dream Academy at a young age and spent eight years honing his skills before being snapped up by Nordsjaelland. He is a versatile player who can operate across the front three, but his preferred position is on the right wing.

What does the future hold for Araphat Mohammed?

Araphat's move to Denmark marks the beginning of an exciting chapter in his career. With his impressive skillset and dedication, he is expected to make a significant impact at Nordsjaelland.

The club's Head of Right to Dream International Academy, Gareth Henderby, praised Araphat's abilities, saying, "Araphat is an incredibly strong and dynamic left-footed midfielder who is good with the ball on his feet as he has good technique."

Araphat's idol, Mohammed Kudus, has also had a successful career, playing for clubs like Ajax and West Ham. Could Araphat follow in his footsteps and become a global superstar? Only time will tell.

Araphat Mohammed's transfer to Nordsjaelland is a testament to the excellent work done by Right to Dream Academy in nurturing talented young footballers.

With hard work and determination, Araphat could become the next big thing in world football. Keep an eye on this rising star!