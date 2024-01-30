Argentina snub Ghana, chooses to play Nigeria and Ivory Coast instead

Argentina, the reigning world champions, have made a U-turn regarding their plans to play Ghana in an international friendly match.

They have instead chosen to play Nigeria and Ivory Coast in the March international window.

Initial reports suggested that Argentina had agreed to play the Black Stars in March, with the friendly slated to take place in China on the 26th of the month. However, the South Americans have since altered their plans, deciding to engage with the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) quarter-finalists instead.

Nigeria booked their spot in the quarter-finals with a convincing 2-0 victory over Cameroon, while Ivory Coast edged past defending champions Senegal via a thrilling 5-4 penalty shootout.

Argentina boast a strong record against Nigeria, having emerged victorious in three of their five encounters. The Super Eagles, however, have won the remaining two matches. Additionally, Argentina have enjoyed success against Ivory Coast, winning both of their previous meetings with the Elephants.

While Nigeria and Ivory Coast are excelling in the ongoing AFCON, Ghana are in search of a new coach after firing coach Chris Hughton as a result of the team's shock early exit from the tournament in Ivory Coast.