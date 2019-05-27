Argentina star Paulo Dybala promises to visit Ghana

Juventus and Argentina star Paulo Dybala has promised to visit the beautiful country of West Africa Ghana after a meeting with the consulate in Rome.

The Juventus midfielder discussed issues about the future of the youth of Ghana and the environmental problems of the country.

Dybala was excited after the meeting and promised to visit Ghana in the future.

The 25-year old Argentine was former teammates with Ghana international Kwadwo Asamoah before the latter left for Inter Milan last season.

Paulo Dybala has been one of the key players in the Juventus set up as they defended their serie A title.

He has been named in the Argentina team for the Copa America this summer.

Dybala played 30 serie A games this season, scoring first times and was the club's second to scorer in the UEFA Champions League with 5 goals just behind Ronaldo by one.