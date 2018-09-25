Arminia Bielefeld coach Jeff Saibene satisfied with rapid development of Ghanaian youngster Prince Owusu

Head coach of Arminia Bielefeld Jeff Saibene has expressed his satisfaction with the development of Ghanaian striker Prince Owusu.

The 21-year-old forward joined the Blues in the summer from TSG Hoffenheim II after scoring 17 goals in 36 appearances in the German youth league last term.

The speedy sharp-shooter excelled on his debut in the Bundelisga II for Jeff Saibene's side in their 1-1 stalemate with Union Berlin.

"I have no qualms about bringing Prince. I am very satisfied with its development. He is now at eye level with our strikers Klos and Voglsammer," Saibene said.

He is expected to enjoy some minutes when they travel to the Merck-Stadion am Bollenfalltor to engage Darmstadt on Tuesday.