Arminia Bielefeld secure signing of Ghanaian midfielder Benjamin Boakye

Arminia Bielefeld have continued their summer rebuild with the acquisition of highly-rated German-born Ghanaian midfielder Benjamin Bediako Boakye from VfB Stuttgart II.

The 20-year-old becomes the club’s third signing ahead of the new 2. Bundesliga season, joining Tim Handwerker and Jonathan Norbye in the club’s ranks.

Born in Pforzheim, Boakye spent his formative years developing through the German football system.

After early spells with Sielmingen and Stuttgarter Kickers, he joined Stuttgart's youth setup in 2016, where he steadily progressed through the ranks.

His breakthrough season came in the 2023/24 campaign, where he made 32 appearances in Germany’s 3. Liga, scoring five goals and assisting twice - an impressive return for a box-to-box midfielder known for his dynamism and attacking intent.

Boakye also gained valuable experience on the European stage, coming off the bench in VfB Stuttgart’s UEFA Champions League clash against Red Star Belgrade - a moment he described as a “career highlight.”

Bielefeld’s sporting director Michael Mutzel praised Boakye’s speed, one-on-one quality, and versatility, stating;

“Benjamin brings exactly what we want for our style of play. He is already performing at a high level, and we believe he can grow even more here.”

Speaking on his transfer, Boakye said, “I can’t wait for this new chapter. The club showed me a clear plan for my development, and I’m ready to give my all for Arminia Bielefeld.”

Boakye is expected to begin training with the team on Wednesday and could become a key figure in Arminia’s push to reestablish themselves in German football’s second tier.