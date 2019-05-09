Arminia Bielefield unsure of Prince Owusu's future after disappointing loan spell at 1860 Munich

There is a cloud of uncertainty surrounding Prince Osei Owusu's future at Arminia Bielefield following his disappointing loan spell at TSV 1860 Munich.

Owusu joined the 1860 Munich from Arminia Bielefield on loan during the January transfer window.

But the 22-year-old has largely failed to make the mark which has prompted the Lions chief to turn down the option to purchase at the season.

He is expected to return to Bielefield in the summer but the club unsure of keeping him as they look to overhaul their squad ahead of next season.

Owusu scored just two goals in 14 games for Bielefield before going AWOL following disagreement with the side's trainer.