Army Ladies clinch first-ever Women’s FA Cup trophy with victory over Police Ladies

Published on: 08 June 2024
Army Ladies secured their first-ever Women’s FA Cup trophy with a 1-0 victory over Police Ladies on Saturday at the University of Ghana Stadium in Accra.

Both teams, representing major security institutions, were eager for victory, but it was Army Ladies who emerged triumphant, claiming football bragging rights over their rivals.

The match's decisive moment came from Deborah Opoku, who capitalized on a mistake by the Police Ladies' goalkeeper. Failing to handle a long-range free-kick effort, the goalkeeper allowed Opoku to slot the ball into the net from close range.

Despite their efforts, Police Ladies couldn't find an equalizer, and Army Ladies celebrated their historic win as the final whistle blew, lifting the Women’s FA Cup trophy for the first time.

