"Arsenal and Arteta have no choice"- Ghana coach Chris Hughton on Thomas Partey's AFCON squad inclusion

Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton says there is nothing to debate over following his addition of injured Thomas Partey to the 55-man provisional squad for AFCON 2023.

The 30-year-old has been out of action since October due to injury. Partey has started gym work as he steps up his recovery process.

There are questions over Arsenal's willingness to allow the ex-Atletico Madrid man participate in the tournament in January.

However, Hughton insists as long as he is fit, he will be part of the team to Ivory Coast.

“I don’t think it’s a debate. We have an AFCON in the month of January. This is when a particular country wants their players turning up for camp,” the Ghana coach said on talkSPORT.

“They [Arsenal and Arteta] don’t have a choice. I think what can happen and what has always happened is a relationship between clubs”

“And there will be some associations from countries that maybe allow a particular player to come two days later than the others. That’s something that has always been the case. But I think as regards a choice, there is no choice.”