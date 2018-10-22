Arsenal and Napoli target Thomas Partey wants to stay Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey has reiterated his desire to stay at the club amid reports linking him with a move away the Wanda Metropolitano.

The 25-year-old has been linked with a move to Arsenal or Napoli with PSG also believed to be interested in his signature.

The Ghana international is reported to be unhappy at the club amid his lack of regular playing opportunities this season.

But he has denied the reports and says he's committed to the Spanish giants.

"I am still under contract at Atletico Madrid and I am only concentrating on my football here. I don’t pay attention to what the media says about my future," he told Ghana Crusader

"I love what I do on the field of play, and as a footballer, you don’t have to make media stories have an effect on you. I’m actually concentrating on my career and how to keep improving as a professional. I have a contract wit Atletico Madrid (and I respect that)."