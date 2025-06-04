Arsenal announce contract talks with Thomas Partey amid four senior exits

Arsenal have officially announced that discussions are ongoing with Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey over a new contract, as the club prepares for a major reshuffle ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.

Partey’s current deal is set to run out on June 30, prompting widespread speculation about his future in north London.

However, following the publication of Arsenal’s retained list, the club confirmed it is in talks with the 31-year-old, whose performances last season were among his most consistent since joining from AtlÃ©tico Madrid in 2020.

The midfielder enjoyed a standout campaign, making 52 appearances in all competitionsâ€”his highest in an Arsenal shirt by a considerable margin.

He contributed four goals and three assists, while playing a key role in Mikel Arteta’s midfield setup during their push for silverware across domestic and European fronts.

In a statement released on the club’s official website, Arsenal addressed Partey’s status directly, stating:

“The following players’ contracts also expire on June 30, 2025. Discussions are ongoing, and once matters are finalised between all parties, we will communicate in due course. Chloe Kelly, Thomas Partey, Michal Rosiak.”

While talks continue with select players, the Gunners also confirmed the departure of several senior squad members whose contracts will not be renewed.

Among the notable names heading out are Raheem Sterling, Kieran Tierney, Neto, and Jorginhoâ€”figures who have played varying roles in recent seasons but are now set to move on as the club reshapes its squad.

The summer is expected to be a critical period for Arsenal, with manager Mikel Arteta looking to bolster his squad for another Premier League title challenge and an improved UEFA Champions League campaign. Partey’s future, along with key reinforcements, will be central to those plans.