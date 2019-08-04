GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Find out more

Featured Articles

Featured Videos

Arsenal boss contemplating blocking Eddie Nketiah's loan move to Bristol City

Published on: 04 August 2019
Arsenal boss contemplating blocking Eddie Nketiah's loan move to Bristol City
Eddie Nketiah

Arsenal manager Unai Emery is considering retaining Eddie Nketiah a slot in his Premier League squad after the Ghanaian youngster impressed in pre-season games.

The 20-year-old was due to join Bristol City on loan but Emery might block.

Nketiah scored goals against Bayern Munich and Fiorentina.

He first earned a call-up to the first team squad in 2017 under Arsene Wenger.

Nketiah made his debut by coming on as a late substitute during a Europa League win over BATE Borisov and next appearance was against Norwich in the League Cup a month later.

Do you have information you want to share with Ghanasoccernet? Here’s how

Comments