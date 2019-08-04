Arsenal boss contemplating blocking Eddie Nketiah's loan move to Bristol City

Arsenal manager Unai Emery is considering retaining Eddie Nketiah a slot in his Premier League squad after the Ghanaian youngster impressed in pre-season games.

The 20-year-old was due to join Bristol City on loan but Emery might block.

Nketiah scored goals against Bayern Munich and Fiorentina.

He first earned a call-up to the first team squad in 2017 under Arsene Wenger.

Nketiah made his debut by coming on as a late substitute during a Europa League win over BATE Borisov and next appearance was against Norwich in the League Cup a month later.