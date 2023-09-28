Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta hails ‘versatile’ Charles Sagoe Jr after Arsenal debut in Carabao Cup

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta expressed his satisfaction at giving Ghanaian teenager Charles Sagoe Jr his unexpected first-team debut in Arsenal's Carabao Cup victory over Brentford on Wednesday night, where they won 1-0 with a goal from Reiss Nelson.

This win secured them a spot in the fourth round against West Ham.

Arteta fielded a significantly different Arsenal lineup, resting key players like Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice, and William Saliba.

Sagoe Jr., a product of the academy, joined the front three alongside Nelson and Eddie Nketiah, a decision that Arteta praised, acknowledging the 19-year-old's consistent performance in the youth teams.

Arteta explained in a post-match press conference, "Obviously, the context of the situation with a lot of injured players helped that possibility. But every time we can, we have to look in our academy and give chances.

"Charles was probably one of the most consistent players we've had in the under-23s for a few months.

"He's been training with us quite a lot, and it's about giving opportunities to people. If we don't give it today, when are we going to give opportunities to our youngsters?

"I'm really happy that he had a good experience."

While Sagoe Jr. had been on the bench for one Europa League game in the past. This was his first appearance for the first team.

He hopes that this debut is just the beginning of more opportunities under Arteta, although the fitness concerns of players like Saka, Martinelli, and Leandro Trossard are not expected to keep them out for long.