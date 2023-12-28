Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta uncertain about Thomas Partey's AFCON 2023 release date

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has revealed that the club has not yet set a date for releasing Thomas Partey for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

The tournament is scheduled to begin on January 13, 2024, and Ghana will play their first match on January 14.

Although Partey has started training again after a two-month absence due to a hamstring injury, it is still uncertain when he will join his Ghana teammates.

According to Arteta, there are ongoing discussions between the clubs and federations regarding the release of players for the tournament.

Black Stars are set to start camping in Johannesburg on December 31, 2023, and it is hoped that Partey will be available for selection during the tournament. However, the exact timing of his release from Arsenal remains unclear.

"There are some talks between the clubs and the federations. We haven't decided when is best," Arteta said ahead of Arsenal's match against West Ham.

Ghana are determined to make a strong impression in the AFCON 2023 and is aiming to win the trophy that has eluded them for four decades.

Their group stage fixtures include matches against Cape Verde on January 14, Egypt on January 18, and Mozambique on January 22, 2024.