Arsenal break silence as former midfielder Thomas Partey faces multiple rape and sexual assault charges

Arsenal has issued a statement following the confirmation that former midfielder Thomas Partey has been charged with five counts of rape and one count of sexual assault. The charges come just days after the Ghanaian international's contract with the club expired on June 30.

In a brief statement to the BBC, the club said: “The player’s contract ended on June 30. Due to ongoing legal proceedings the club is unable to comment on the case.”

The English Football Association and the Premier League declined to comment.

The 32-year-old is accused of sexually assaulting three women between 2021 and 2022. The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) confirmed that the charges were brought following a comprehensive three-year investigation by the Metropolitan Police and a thorough review of evidence.

According to the CPS, two of the rape charges relate to one woman, three more to a second, and the sexual assault charge involves a third woman. The alleged victims have not been identified for legal reasons.

Partey was initially arrested in July 2022, though he was not named publicly at the time and continued to play for Arsenal while on bail. During the course of the investigation, he made over 50 appearances for the club.

The midfielder, who joined Arsenal from Atlético Madrid in 2020 for £45 million, has denied all charges. In a statement released through his lawyer, Jenny Wiltshire of Hickman & Rose, Partey said he “welcomes the opportunity to finally clear his name” and has “fully cooperated with the police and CPS throughout their investigation.”

Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy, who is overseeing the case, said: “Our priority remains providing support to the women who have come forward. We would ask anyone who has been impacted by this case, or anyone who has information, to speak with our team.”

Partey is scheduled to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on August 5.

The midfielder departed Arsenal at the end of June following the expiration of his contract, with reports suggesting that negotiations over an extension had stalled earlier in the summer. He has since been training in Ghana and recently received the Ghana Footballer of the Year award.

During his five-year spell at the Emirates, Partey made 167 appearances, scored nine goals, and was part of the squad that won the FA Community Shield in 2023. Despite injuries, he featured prominently last season as Arsenal finished second in the Premier League and reached the UEFA Champions League semi-finals.

In a recent interview, Partey reflected on his future, saying his family would play a crucial role in his next move: “I think the first thing is where are you happy and where do you feel at home… there are a lot of things where you have to look now with a family, where you want them to be happy.”

As legal proceedings are now underway, neither Partey nor Arsenal are expected to issue further comment until the court hearing next month.