Arsenal cool on expensive Nico Williams pursuit despite impressive Euro showing

Arsenal journalist Charles Watts throws cold water on rumors linking the Gunners to a hefty bid for Spanish winger Nico Williams.

Williams' dazzling performances at Euro 2024 have catapulted him onto the transfer scene, with top European clubs vying for his signature.

His 50 million euro release clause might seem tempting, but Arsenal are hesitant due to the anticipated high salary demands.

The battle for Williams is intense, and his Euro success will likely fuel the competition further. Last season, the 21-year-old impressed at Athletic Bilbao, contributing with five goals and 11 assists in La Liga, while also celebrating a Copa del Rey victory.

Beyond Arsenal, Barcelona holds strong interest, while Premier League giants Chelsea and Liverpool are circling. With Kylian Mbappe's departure, PSG are also keeping an eye on Williams.

Former Athletic Bilbao star Julen Guerrero advises Williams to stay put, highlighting the club's potential for continued growth. "I want him to stay at Athletic," Guerrero said, emphasizing the recent Copa del Rey win and European qualification as ideal conditions for Williams' development.

"It's his decision," Guerrero acknowledges. While respecting Williams' ultimate choice, Guerrero expresses his hope that the young talent will stay and pursue challenges within Athletic Bilbao.

Williams, who joined Athletic Bilbao at 17 and debuted in 2021, has become a key player for both club and country, with his brother Inaki offering valuable support.