Arsenal defender Oleksandr Zinchenko picks Thomas Partey ahead of Rodri and Fernandinho as the best defensive midfielder

Arsenal left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko believes Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey is the most underrated player in the Premier League.

According to Zinchenko, he rates Partey high on the list of defensive midfielders he played with, including former City teammates Rodri and Fernandinho.

"I don't want to say something bad. Casemiro is a world-class player, five Champions Leagues. But if I had to choose, it would be Partey,” he told FIVE.

"I had the debate in my head, who is the best holding midfielder I have ever played with - it was between Fernandinho, Rodri and Thomas Partey, but Partey!," he exclaimed.

"He has everything, Rodri absolutely fits for the City system and Rodri fit there very well.. It is a tough one. I watched Fernandinho when he was at Shakhtar and he helped me so much. I love him like an older brother," he added.

His comments saw former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand shockingly leave the studio with his hands on his head.

Partey, in recent weeks has been deployed to the right-back role by Mikel Arteta.