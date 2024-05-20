Arsenal eye summer move for Ajax striker Brian Brobbey

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Ajax striker Brian Brobbey during the upcoming summer transfer window.

The Dutch-Ghanaian international has caught the attention of the Premier League giants with his impressive performances for Ajax this season.

After spending a brief period on loan at RB Leipzig, Brobbey has firmly established himself as a vital player in the Ajax first team.

Despite his club's struggles this campaign, the young forward has stood out as one of their most talented players, contributing crucial goals and assists.

Arsenal are looking to bolster their attacking options ahead of next season, and Brobbey is believed to be among their top targets.

With an impressive record of 18 goals and 10 assists in the Dutch Eredivisie alone, it's easy to see why he has attracted the interest of Mikel Arteta's side.

Overall, the 22-year-old has scored 22 goals and provided 12 assists in all competitions this season, making him one of the hottest prospects in European football.

Furthermore, Brobbey has recently earned a call-up to the Netherlands' provisional squad for Euro 2024, further highlighting his potential as a future star.