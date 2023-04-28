Arsenal eyeing Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Ghana international Mohammed Kudus, who has had an impressive season with Dutch club Ajax.

According to transfer journalist David Ornstein, the Gunners are seriously considering adding the midfielder to their squad for the upcoming season.

Kudus, who has scored 18 goals in all competitions this season, has caught the attention of Arsenal and other major international clubs. However, the north London club has not yet made a final decision on whether to pursue the Ghanaian.

Along with Kudus, Arsenal are also said to be interested in Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount for the number eight position, although it is unlikely that the Gunners will be able to secure both players.

If Arsenal does move forward with their interest in Kudus, they will be adding a dynamic midfielder with an eye for goal to their squad. It remains to be seen whether the Ghanaian will make the move to the Premier League and join the Gunners for next season.