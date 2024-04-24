Arsenal face transfer dilemma with Thomas Partey after Chelsea display

Arsenal have been keen on moving from Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey for quite some time now.

The Gunners actively sought to offload him during the first part of last summer's transfer window but ultimately retained him when no suitable offers materialised.

It appears they may face a similar situation this summer, with potential replacements like Martin Zubimendi being considered, alongside a contract extension offer for Jorginho.

However, Mikel Arteta seems determined to keep Partey at the club.

The arrival of Declan Rice, breaking the club record, led to speculation about the end of Partey's tenure at Arsenal.

Rice's arrival signalled a long-term plan for the midfield, raising questions about how the two players could coexist.

Arteta, however, remained resolute in his belief.

"They was in my plans," he asserted back in July when questioned about the possibility of pairing the two midfielders.

"If you want to improve the squad and have more quality, we need more players who can play together and need players in the same positions who have to fight for their places. It’s something we haven’t had in the last few years."

The trio of Partey, Rice, and Martin Odegaard showcased their potential in a Community Shield match against Manchester City, offering a glimpse into the team's future.

Unfortunately, injuries disrupted their chemistry, halting their partnership for an extended period.

Despite the setbacks, their recent performance against Chelsea demonstrated their compatibility.

Partey and Rice appeared to complement each other perfectly, with Rice's mobility and Partey's ball-handling skills enhancing their midfield presence.

As Arsenal considers Partey's future, his recent displays present Arteta with a challenging decision regarding the £45m transfer dilemma.