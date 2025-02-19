Arsenal fans push for Carlos Baleba as Thomas Partey’s successor

Arsenal supporters have identified Brighton’s Carlos Baleba as a potential long-term replacement for Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey, with growing calls for the club to pursue the midfielder in the summer transfer window.

With Partey and Jorginho both set to be out of contract at the end of the season, Arsenal are expected to reinforce their midfield options. While reports in January suggested the Gunners had agreed a deal for Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi, competition from clubs like Real Madrid has kept the race open.

Now, after Baleba’s impressive performances for Brighton, particularly in their 3-0 win over Chelsea, Arsenal fans have taken to social media to push for his signing.

“I speak for all Arsenal fans when I say Carlos Baleba is the perfect long-term replacement for Thomas Partey,” one fan wrote on X.

Another supporter echoed the sentiment, adding: “Lots of people don’t appreciate what Partey brings to our midfield, and I think the only player who actually has that kind of mineral is Baleba!”

Brighton’s track record in the transfer market suggests Baleba won’t come cheap. The 21-year-old, who joined the Seagulls from Lille for around £23 million in 2023, is currently valued at â‚¬35 million (£30 million) by Transfermarkt.

However, with his contract running until 2028 and Brighton’s history of commanding hefty fees - evidenced by Moises Caicedo’s £115 million move to Chelsea - any potential deal for Baleba could be a costly one.