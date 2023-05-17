Arsenal fans speculate Thomas Partey's departure as summer transfer window approaches

Ghana international Thomas Partey could be on his way out of Arsenal as the summer transfer window approaches following his recent subpar performances at the club.

The midfielder, who was expected to be a driving force in Arsenal's midfield during their title race ambitions, has struggled to regain his previous terrific form.

Compounding his woes, Partey has been relegated to the bench in the last three games, with new signing Jorginho taking his place in the starting lineup. This shift in the pecking order has sparked speculation about Partey's future at the club.

London-based journalist Chris Wheatley shed some light on the situation, suggesting that Arsenal may be looking to offload a midfielder in the summer, and the futures of Partey and Granit Xhaka are uncertain. Xhaka has been linked with a potential return to Germany, while Partey's recent performances have fallen short of expectations, leading to Jorginho's inclusion in the starting XI.

Speaking on the National World YouTube channel, Wheatley stated, "Well, we’ve spoken a lot about the midfield area, that is certainly an area Arsenal will want to strengthen. The futures of Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka are a little bit uncertain. Xhaka has been linked back to Germany. Partey, his form has been under pressure in the past few weeks, that’s why Jorginho has come in."

He further noted, "A few Arsenal fans have suggested Partey could be on his way out. I’ve not heard that line yet, but he is in his late 20s."

Wheatley highlighted that Arsenal will need to offload one midfielder during the summer transfer window, and the departure could potentially be either Xhaka or Partey. This uncertainty surrounding Partey's future adds an extra layer of intrigue to Arsenal's upcoming transfer plans.

Partey's slump in form is one of many reasons why many people believe Arsenal will lose the Premier League title to Manchester City despite having an eight-point lead at the time.