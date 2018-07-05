Arsenal FC retains Ghanaian duo Nketiah, Osei-Tutu ahead of upcoming campaign

English Premier League side Arsenal have retained the services of Ghanaian duo Edward Nketiah and Osei Tutu ahead of the coming campaign.

Nketia emerged as one of the brightest spots in the side’s U23, notching up 24 times in 35 appearances across the youth levels last season, to add to the 24 the striker netted in 2015/16.

He also earned international recognition, scoring a hat-trick for England U18s in a 4-0 victory against Qatar in March 2017, then a treble for the next age group up a few months later.

Eddie’s goal-scoring ability earned him a spot on the first team’s pre-season tour of Australia and China, where he showcased his electric pace and natural confidence.

Osei Tutu on the other hand, has a breakthrough season with the Gunners youth side after signing a professional contract at the start of the campaign.

The 19-year-old guardsman amassed 24 appearances in all competitions and netted three goals.

The high points for the youngster was when he was named in the first team ahead of games against Manchester United as well as the Europa League against Red Star Belgrade.

By: Reuben Obodai