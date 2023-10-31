Arsenal fear Thomas Partey could be out until December after fresh injury blow

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has expressed his growing concern over the recurring injury problems faced by midfielder Thomas Partey.

It has been revealed that the Ghana international could be sidelined until December due to a fresh injury setback, with fears growing within the club.

Partey, 30, suffered his most recent setback just before Arsenal's Champions League clash with Sevilla last week. He had been featuring in fewer games this season following the arrival of Declan Rice, but his latest injury could see him sidelined for an extended period. Partey has not played since coming on as a late substitute in Arsenal's statement-making 1-0 victory over Manchester City earlier this month.

Arsenal is now worried that Partey might not return until the festive period in December. This situation is further complicated by Partey's reported dissatisfaction with his reduced role this season. While he only missed six games due to injury during his five-year stint at former club Atletico Madrid, the midfielder has faced continuous setbacks since his move to Arsenal in 2020.

Partey's latest muscular issue is his ninth injury layoff in just three years, causing him to miss over 50 games for both club and country. Arteta voiced his concern about the situation, saying, "He is a big concern because when Thomas is fit and available and he's been part of the team, we have seen what the results and the impact that he has on the team."

Arsenal's manager acknowledged the need for additional protection this season to address the injury concerns surrounding Partey. He expressed empathy for the player and his efforts to stay fit, stating, "I'm so sorry for him because I think he's doing every single thing that he can do right to be there, he was gutted."

Arteta couldn't provide a specific timeline for Partey's return but stated, "I think that he will be out for weeks, I don't know how long, but he's got another appointment today, and we will see more after that."

Despite Partey's absence, Arsenal remain unbeaten in domestic football this season and will face West Ham in a Carabao Cup fourth-round clash.