Arsenal forward Eddie Nektiah picks injury in clash against Everton

Published on: 02 March 2023
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has revealed that English-born Ghanaian forward Eddie Nketiah pick a knock in the victory over Everton at the Emirates on Wednesday night. 

Nketiah replaced Leandro Trossard in the 72nd minute but was spotted in pain later in the game.

The 23-year-old manager to finish the match but will be assessed before the game against Bournemouth on Saturday, March 4.

"Hopefully he (Nketiah) is fine, he ended the game well but he has been carrying a little thing," said Arteta.

Nketiah seems to have lost his starting role following Gabriel Martinelli's return to form. The Brazilian netted a brace as Arsenal beat Everton 4-0.

Bukayo Saka and Martin Odergaard were the other scorers on the night while fellow Ghanaian Thomas Partey came on in the second half.

"Great win tonight, happy to contribute!," wrote Nketiah, who provided an assist for Martinelli's second goal and Arsenal's final strike.

Nketiah remains eligible to play for Ghana despite representing England at youth level.

