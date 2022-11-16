Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah arrives in Ghana for holidays

Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah was greeted like a hero when he landed in Ghana for vacation during the World Cup break.

Nketiah, who was born in London and is of Ghanaian heritage, landed at Kotoka International Airport on Tuesday evening.

The youngster landed in Ghana after being left out of Gary Southgate's final World Cup roster in Qatar.

Nketiah is in Ghana to see his family and also make donations for some local projects.

He was welcomed by Women’s Premier League side Ridge City Football Club alongside his family members.

Eddie Nketiah is currently spending his holidays in Ghana, he received a very nice welcome from the Ghanaians at the airport. 🇬🇭pic.twitter.com/zy78nDCC7S — GoonerVue (@GoonerVue) November 16, 2022

The Ghana Football Association attempted to convince Nketiah to join the Black Stars for the World Cup, but the forward was uninterested.

He aspires to play for England's Three Lions after excelling in youth teams. Nketiah holds the record for the most goals scored by an England U21 player.

Nketiah, who signed a long-term contract with Arsenal before the season began, has been deemed surplus to requirements by manager Mikel Arteta, who prefers Jesus, Saka, and others.

His inability to get regular playing time is the main reason he did not make Gareth Southgate's squad for the tournament in Qatar.

And rejecting Ghana was surprising given that he stated earlier this year that he would be open to playing for the Black Stars.

Ghana are said to have now closed the door on him following the recent rejection.