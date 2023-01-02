Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah delighted with great end to 2022 after victory at Brighton

English-born Ghanaian forward Eddie Nketiah has reacted after scoring in Arsenal's final game of 2022 against Brighton.

The 23-year-old scored in back-to-back English Premier League game as the Gunners enter the new year sitting seven points clear of second place Manchester City.

Nketiah helped Arsenal to a comfortable 4-2 victory at the Amex Park on New Year's eve.

"Ending the year in style! COYG Arsneal," wrote the talented forward.

The Gunners got off to a great start after England winger Bukayo Saka broke the deadlock after just two minutes before Martin Odergaard doubled the lead six minutes to half time.

Nketiah then put the game beyond the Seagulls two minutes after the break.

But Brighton pulled once back with 25 minutes remaining through Kaoru Mitomu.

Brazilian winger Gabriel Martinelli responded six minutes later with an exquisite finish but Evan Ferguson halved the deficit few minutes later.

Compatriot Thomas Partey lasted 75 minutes and was replaced by Egyptian midfielder Mohamed El Neny.

Ghana right-back Tariq Lamptey played the entire duration for Brighton and Hove Albion.