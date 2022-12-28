Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah rejects claims of replacing Gabriel Jesus

English-born Ghanaian forward, Eddie Nketiah says he wants to be his 'own player' after he was asked about filling the void left by Gabriel Jesus.

Nketiah was handed a starting role against West Ham following injury to the Brazilian forward. The England youth international scored as the Gunners came from a goal down to beat the Hammers.

After the game, Nketiah shared his excitement and hopes Jesus returns to fitness to help the club achieve its goal.

“I’m not here to replace him (Jesus)," he told Amzon Prime.

“I want to be my own player, but we all wish him well. There’s pressure any time you play for Arsenal. I think all the boys were at it today, firing, and it was nice for me to come in and contribute.

“We were very dominant today, we were just lacking that final pass. But we kept going and once we got one we knew we’d get more because we could feel the atmosphere behind us.

“There’s a real unity and connection with the fans and we want to build on it. We want to keep pushing and finish as high as possible, and we’re in great form at the moment.”