Published on: 05 October 2023
Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah retains spot in England squad despite debut snub

English-born Ghanaian forward Eddie Nketiah has received another call-up to the England national team for their upcoming fixtures against Australia and Italy, marking a surprising turn of events after being overlooked in their previous two games.

In England's recent 1-1 draw with Ukraine, the 24-year-old striker was notably absent from the matchday squad, even though three goalkeepers were included. This omission raised eyebrows, especially given his promising performances in the past. Nketiah was again an unused substitute for the subsequent game against Scotland further raising concerns.

Notably, Nketiah's absence from England's recent games means he remains eligible to represent Ghana's Black Stars in international football, despite having previously featured for England at the junior levels.

However, in a turnaround of events, England's manager, Gareth Southgate, has extended an invitation to Eddie Nketiah for the second consecutive time to join the senior team. The squad is gearing up for their first match in the October international break, where they will face Australia on Friday, October 13.

Eddie Nketiah had started the 2023-2024 season strongly but has seen a dip in form recently, contributing two goals and one assist in 10 games across all competitions.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
