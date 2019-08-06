Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah set to join Bristol City on loan

English born Ghanaian forward Eddie Nketiah is set to join Championship side Bristol City, according to reports in the UK.

The 20-year old could join the Robins on a season long loan on Tuesday, to enhance his chances of regular play time.

The arrival of 72 million pounds forward Nicolas Pepe is seen as a hindrance to his chances at the club, hence the reason for him to go out on loan.

Nketiah had an outstanding preseason and had hopes of breaking into the first team.

According to reports Nketiah will be having his medicals today before finalizing the loan move.

Meanwhile, Leeds United are also lurking around with the hope of signing the forward on loan.

Last season Eddie Nketiah played 9 games for the gunners scoring just a goal.