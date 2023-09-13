Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah's England debut ends in no minute, leaving Ghana option open

Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah finds himself at a crucial crossroads in his international football career, with the decision on his national allegiance looming large. Despite earning a call-up to the England national team, Nketiah's option to represent Ghana remains on the table.

Nketiah's debut England call-up for the September international window didn't unfold as he might have hoped, as the young striker saw no playing time for the Three Lions. His absence was particularly noticeable in both the 1-1 draw against Ukraine, a 2024 Euros qualifier, and the 3-1 victory over Scotland in a friendly match.

In the match against Ukraine, Nketiah didn't even secure a place on the bench, a surprising omission considering that Gareth Southgate, England's manager, chose to include three goalkeepers in the squad. Meanwhile, in the game against Scotland, Nketiah spent the match on the bench, unused, while notable talents like Harry Kane, Phil Foden, and Jude Bellingham secured the goals for England.

The 24-year-old, who was born in England to Ghanaian parents, has been the subject of considerable interest from Ghana, offering him the opportunity to represent the Black Stars.

While he initially made the choice to embrace the Three Lions at the senior level, it's essential to note that his eligibility to represent Ghana internationally remains intact, leaving the door open for a potential shift in allegiance in the future.

He expressed interest in playing for Ghana before the World Cup in Qatar last year, with Black Stars coach Chris Hughton also confirming interest and talks earlier this year.

But Nketiah accepted England's invitation, saying "Once the (England) offer was on the table, it was really hard to turn down. It’s something which I felt was obviously a natural progression for myself at this stage and I felt now is a good time to kind of make that step so obviously am really happy to be here and proud to be here. Hopefully, I can help the team this weekend and go on and get some caps."