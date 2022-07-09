Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus praises new strike partner Eddie Nketiah

New Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus has extoled the qualities of Ghanaian attacker Eddie Nketiah.

Nketiah looks to be building a strong partnership with the Brazilian after creating one of the goals for Jesus in the 5-3 win against Nurnberg.

Jesus, who joined from Manchester City, seems to be enjoying the link up with the English-born Ghanaian.

“Two strikers, it was a little bit different. It was so good to play with him [Nketiah],” he said in a post-match interview.

Johan Geis opened the scoring in the 25th minute before English born Ghanaian Kwadwo Duah made it two four minutes later.

However, two quick second half goals from Gabriel Jesus and Mohamed Al Neny saw Arsenal pull parity.

Own goals from Christopher Schindler and Tim Handwerker gave Arsenal a two goal cushion before Lukas Schleimer pulled one back.

There was enough time for Gabriel Jesus to complete his brace.