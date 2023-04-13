GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Arsenal handed huge boost as Eddie Nketiah returns to training ahead of West Ham trip

Published on: 13 April 2023
English-born Ghanaian forward, Eddie Nketiah has returned to training ahead of Arsenal's Premier League clash with West Ham. 

The 23-year-old forward has been out for a month after picking an injury in the 1-0 win at the King Power stadium against Leicester City.

Nketiah was spotted going through rigorous drills and some ball work as he returns to full fitness.

His comeback is huge boost for Mikel Arteta's side, who are chasing their first league title in 19 years.

The Gunners sit top of the English Premier League table with a six point lead over Manchester City who have a game in hand.

Nketiah will be expected to provide support for Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus, who also returned from injured few weeks ago.

The England youth international has netted four goals in 23 league games for Arsenal this season.

 

