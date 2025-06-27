Arsenal have DISRESPECTED Thomas Partey - Gabby Otchere-Darko

Ghanaian politician and renowned Arsenal fan, Gabby Otchere-Darko, has accused the club of disrespecting Thomas Partey.

His remarks follow after reports emerged that the Ghana international will leave the club at the end of this month after joining the side in 2020.

Partey’s representatives and Arsenal have been negotiating for a while over a new deal, but both sides have failed to agree on a deal.

With the former Atletico midfielder now expected to leave, Arsenal are on the verge of signing Brentford captain Christian Norgaard.

Otchere-Darko in a post on his X (formerly Twitter) page also swiped aside the notion that Thomas Partey’s seemingly impending departure from Arsenal.

"The Thomas Partey I know he has not left Arsenal because of more money. It is more because of disrespect. The club knew when his contract was expiring, but was more interested in finding a replacement than courting him to stay.

"His preference would have been to stay in London with his young and growing family. The club does not give him the respect he deserves, even against what the stats clearly say. I love Arsenal, but Thomas deserved better, and he will be dearly missed."