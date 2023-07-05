Arsenal join race to sign Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong

Premier League side Arsenal have joined the race to sign Bayer Leverkusen's versatile defender Jeremie Frimpong according to German media outlet Bild.

Having missed out on the Premier League title last season, the Gunners are aiming to augment their squad in order to go further in the competition as well as the UEFA Champions League.

However, they would have to rub shoulders with fellow Premier League side Manchester United and Champions League semi-finalists AC Milan.

Frimpong, who formerly played for Celtic, has made an immediate impression since joining Bayer Leverkusen playing a key role in Bayern Lervekusen's recent campaigns in both the German Bundesliga as well as European competitions.

In the Bundesliga last season, the Ghanaian-born Dutchman provided eight goals and seven assists from the right wing-back position. He finished the season with an excellent total of 20 goal involvements across all competitions.

Mikel Arteta is keen on acquiring Frimpong's service for Arsenal according to reports. Bild further report that the Gunners could make a move for Frimpong after finalising the signings of Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice.