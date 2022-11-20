Arsenal legend believes Thomas Partey is the player to lead the club to Premier League glory

Former Arsenal midfielder Ray Parlour insists Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey will play a key role if the Gunners are to win the English Premier League.

Arsenal head into the World Cup break as leaders of the league and have a five point advantage over champions Manchester City.

With Partey in the team, Arsenal have not lost a game in the English Premier League but his absence saw them suffer a setback at Old Trafford.

His fitness has been a major source of concern for manager Mikel Arteta who tries to manage the matches Partey plays.

"I think [Thomas] Partey has been so important. If Arsenal are going to go anywhere near trying to win a title, he’s got to stay fit because last season, he had so many injuries," he told talkSPORT.

“But he’s been real instrumental in that midfield, just keeping it ticking over, very efficient player, can get around the pitch, very mobile."

Partey is currently with the Black Stars at the World Cup in Qatar.