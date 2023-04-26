Arsenal legend Ian Wright and Thomas Partey rally club ahead of crucial Man City clash

Arsenal legend Ian Wright and current midfielder Thomas Partey have urged the Gunners to remain positive and keep fighting ahead of their crucial clash with Manchester City.

The two title contenders will face off at Etihad Stadium on Wednesday evening, with the winner likely to become the favourite to lift the Premier League trophy in May.

Despite a recent run of setbacks, including three consecutive draws, the title is still within Arsenal's grasp, with Partey insisting that everything depends on the team's mentality and approach.

Speaking to the Mail, he said: "We have to approach it as a game in that we do everything that we did from the beginning of the season and I am sure we can win if we do that. We cannot put our heads down because now is not the time to drop heads. We have to keep on fighting, we have to keep on pushing and in the end, we will get better results."

Meanwhile, Arsenal legend Wright posted a rallying call to supporters in a TikTok video, urging them to believe in the team's ability to come out on top. "We're still in top of the league with a f****** month to go," he said.

"We have to back our guys. We have to back them boys because they are going through it right now and we can see it with the results. We have to believe it's going to happen. We have to make it happen. We have to think it into existence because that is what they need right now, so get behind the guys because it's not over."

Arsenal's momentum has slowed in recent weeks, but they are still five points clear of City, who have played two fewer games. Many had doubted City's ability to catch Arsenal, but with a settled core of players and a consistent formation, the reigning champions look almost unbeatable.

However, Arsenal can take heart from their strong start to the season and the belief of their players and supporters. As Partey said, "We have to try and win," and with Wright's rallying call, the Gunners will head to Etihad Stadium with renewed hope and determination to come out on top.