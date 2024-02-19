Arsenal legend Ian Wright campaigns for Ghana target Kobbie Mainoo's inclusion in next England squad

Former Arsenal striker, Ian Wright, has urged England manager Gareth Southgate to hand Kobbie Mainoo a call-up in the next international assignment.

The English-born Ghanaian is enjoying a breakthrough campaign with the Red Devils, starring once again as Manchester United defeated Luton Town to stretch their winning run in 2024.

Mainoo, who has represented England at youth levels, remains eligible to play for Ghana, the country of his parents.

However, the Ghanaian FA will have to go through the necessary procedures to ensure his plays for the Black Stars.

While attempts are being made by the Ghanaian federation, Wright wants England to make a fast move on the youngster.

"Kobbie Mainoo has to be in the next England squad. Such maturity in chaotic conditions that we've not seen from an England player in a long time. Impressed every time I watch him," he wrote on X, formerly Twitter after Sunday's game.

Mainoo has scored two senior goals for Manchester United, with his debut Premier League goal securing victory at Molineux against Wolverhampton Wanderers.