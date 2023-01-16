Arsenal legend Ian Wright reacts to Thomas Partey's stunning volley against Tottenham

Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright has praised Thomas Partey for his spectacular strike against Tottenham Hotspurs in the North London Derby.

Partey produced another incredible performance for the Gunners as they cruised to a 2-0 win at the Tottenham Hotspurs stadium, and extend their lead at the summit to eight points.

An own goal from Hugo Lloris and a powerful strike from Martin Odergaard ensured Arsenal sit comfortably at the top of the English Premier League table.

Meanwhile, Partey's sensational volley in the first half which hit the post grabbed the attention of Wright.

“This is amazing. Wow. Bang. It came off his shin. How do you get so much power off your shin?!,” said Ian Wright.

Partey has been a key figure at Arsenal this season, scoring in the reverse fixture against Spurs at the Emirates.

The Gunners are on course to winning the English Premier League for the first time in 19 years despite 18 games remaining.