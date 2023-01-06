GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Arsenal legend Ian Wright reveals how club can win Premier League title with Partey, Odegaard and Saka

Published on: 06 January 2023
LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 13: Thomas Partey of Arsenal celebrates after scoring their side's first goal during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Leicester City at Emirates Stadium on March 13, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

 

Arsenal legend Ian Wright says the Gunners have a better chance of winning the Premier League if these players Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Thomas Partey remain fit.

The North London club have taken a five point lead of top of the Premier League table this season following a consistent run of performances.

Arsenal's league title chase has been possible due to the remarkable performances of the aforementioned players in Mikel Arteta's side.

According to Wright, the trio remain key to their league title dreams if they remain fit for the club.

'I keep saying it's just about enjoying the moment,' the pundit said onThe Kelly and Wrighty showbefore Arsenal's draw with Newcastle.

'The players are clearly dialled in to what they're doing but it's going to be tough.

'We know how good Manchester City are and they're probably the only team who could take a couple of injuries to key players and still win the league.

'Arsenal fans know this is a very special time, it feels good and they're answering every question right now.

'But if there are a couple of injuries it could be a different story.

'There's still a chance Arsenal will try and sign a couple of players in January.

'But when you look at the team this season, Saka's done it, Partey's done it, Odegaard has done it.

'Those are the ones, if Partey, Odegaard and Saka stay fit – which is going to be very tough – then I think Arsenal have got a very good chance of winning the league.'

Arsenal currently leads the table with 44 points and they face Tottenham in the North London derby on Sunday.

 

 

