Arsenal legend Ian Wright surprised Ten Hag signed Antony over Mohammed Kudus

Former England and Arsenal striker, Ian Wright is bewildered by Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag's choice in signing Antony over Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus.

Both winger players under the United manager at Ajax, but ten Hag arrived at Old Trafford with the Brazilian forward.

A year later Kudus moved to England to join West Ham United, where he has been an instant hit for the Hammers.

Meanwhile, Antony has huffed and puffed as the Red Devils struggle to find any form of inspiration from their marquee signing.

Following United's 2-1 defeat to Nottingham Forest, Wright was left surprised as he analyzed the performance of the Ajax products.

“Two players in (Edson) Alvarez and Kudus he had himself and it’s baffling to me that you do sign Antony over Kudus," he said.

“I don’t think we have needed to see too many games where you look at Kudus’ output to Antony’s output and then think â€˜How can you choose this guy over this guy? When this guy is definitely doing a lot more.”

Kudus has already netted ten goals across all competitions for West Ham this season while Antony is yet to make any goal contribution for Manchester United.