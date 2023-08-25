Arsenal legend Thierry Henry says Partey has benefitted from Arteta's tactics

Former Arsenal striker Thierry Henry has applauded manager Mikel Arteta for finding space for Thomas Partey in his tactical plans despite the addition of other high-profile players.

Partey has been used as a right-back this season, which is not his preferred position, but the Black Stars midfielder seems to have mastered it well enough to earn Henry's praise.

According to Henty, it is Arteta's masterclass that has favoured Thomas Partey who was almost considered an outcast following the arrival;l of Jorginho and Declan Rice.

Speaking about the effect the Spanish manager has had on the squad, Henry said: “Oh [Thomas] Partey is the good player now? Instead of trying to stop the counter alone, he has a full-back on his right, and on his left now he can concentrate on what’s in front of him.

“And obviously the way it finished people were like, but there was a system and position to make sure that when you’re on the ball you don’t concede a counter.

“Obviously, the way it finished, it finished but yeah a lot of similarities [between Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta].”

Arsenal are one of the only three teams to have won their first two games of the current Premier League season alongside Manchester City and Brighton and Hove Albion.

They will face Fulham on Saturday in their third game.