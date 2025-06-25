Arsenal line up Christian Norgaard as replacement for Thomas Partey

Arsenal are preparing for life after Thomas Partey, with reports indicating that Danish international Christian Norgaard is being lined up as his replacement.

Partey is expected to leave the club this summer after talks over a short-term contract extension collapsed. The Ghanaian midfielder, who joined Arsenal in 2020, is now set to depart on a free transfer.

In response, the Gunners have made a formal offer of â‚¬11 million to Brentford for Norgaard, according to The Athletic’s David Ornstein. The 31-year-old, who recently signed a contract extension with Brentford until 2027, is reportedly open to the move.

Norgaard had an impressive 2024/25 season, scoring six goals and assisting four in 35 appearances. Arsenal see him as an experienced and reliable presence to add depth and leadership to their midfield, alongside Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi, who is also close to joining the club.

Tottenham are also said to be interested in Norgaard, with new manager Thomas Frank keen to reunite with his former player.

If Arsenal miss out on Norgaard, Sevilla’s Lucien Agoume remains an alternative. The 23-year-old Frenchman is seen as a long-term option but lacks the Premier League experience Norgaard brings.