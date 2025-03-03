Arsenal line up three midfield targets as Thomas Partey exit looms

Arsenal have reportedly identified a trio of potential replacements for midfielder Thomas Partey, who is expected to depart the Emirates Stadium at the end of his contract.

Manager Mikel Arteta has set his sights on three high-profile targets as the Gunners prepare for life without the Ghanaian international.

As Partey's tenure with Arsenal appears to be drawing to a close, the North London club has yet to initiate contract negotiations with the 31-year-old midfielder.

With his current deal set to expire this summer, Partey has attracted interest from several top European clubs, including Barcelona and Juventus, both of whom have expressed long-standing admiration for the player's abilities.

The impending departure of Partey has prompted Arsenal to explore alternatives, with Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi emerging as a prime target.

The 26-year-old Spanish midfielder, who was previously pursued by Liverpool, has been identified as a potential successor to Partey.

Zubimendi's impressive performances for both club and country have caught the eye of Arsenal's scouting network, with his release clause set at â‚¬60 million (£52 million).

Another name on Arsenal's shortlist is Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich, whose contract situation has taken an unexpected turn.

The German international's current deal with the Bavarian giants is set to expire at the end of this season, and recent developments suggest a departure from the Allianz Arena could be on the cards.

The third candidate being considered by Arsenal is Sverre Nypan, an 18-year-old Norwegian prodigy currently plying his trade with Rosenborg.

While Nypan is viewed more as a future prospect than an immediate replacement for Partey.