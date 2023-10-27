Arsenal manager Arteta dismisses international games as cause of Partey's injury

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has dismissed claims suggesting that Thomas Partey's participation in international friendly games with the Black Stars contributed to his recent muscle injury.

The Ghana midfielder's injury was confirmed by Arteta ahead of Arsenal's upcoming Premier League clash against Sheffield United scheduled for Saturday.

During the international friendly matches, Ghana lost 2-0 to Mexico with Partey playing for 45 minutes and a 4-0 defeat against the USA, during which Partey played for 64 minutes.

However, according to Arteta, the injury might have occurred during the subsequent training sessions rather than directly from international duty.

Partey's injury has sidelined him for a few weeks, and against allegations Arteta clarified that the midfielder's involvement in friendly matches against Mexico and the USA was not to blame for his injury.

"I don't think so. He was coming from a period of absence and he needed minutes. He played with the national team, and we try to be always in touch with them."

"Then we had two games with Chelsea and Sevilla very, very close, and we decided not to overload him in the first game to play him in Sevilla, and then that happened in training… so it's things that happen in football."

Partey's recent injury issues have raised significant concerns about his future with the club and he will be hoping to recuperate in time to deliver again on the pitch.