Arsenal manager gives update on Thomas Partey's injury ahead Brentford clash

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta has revealed that Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey's injury situation has not changed and will not be available for the EFC Cup clash against Brentford.

The 30-year-old picked up an injury in training, missing the international break as Ghana played the Central African Republic and Liberia. Partey's last game was against Fulham on August 26, 2023.

“It’s the situation that we have at the moment,” said Arteta at the pre-match presser, confirming the absence of Partey and Jurrien Timber. “We have to adapt. The squad that we have at the moment is really short and we need players back, that’s for sure," he added.

Meanwhile, Partey's replacement Declan Rice also picked a knock in the North London derby against Tottenham over the weekend.

“Declan hasn’t trained yet. He could not carry on in the game, he wasn’t comfortable at all. Hopefully it’s not something big," added Arteta.

"We are confident. He’s still uncomfortable, he had to leave the pitch and that’s never a good sign for a player like him, but hopefully he will progress in the next few days. It’s a tough one.”