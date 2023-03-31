Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta confirms Thomas Partey ready for Leeds United clash

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has revealed that Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey is fit for the English Premier League game against Leeds United on Saturday at the Emirates.

The Black Stars midfielder missed the game against Angola in Luanda due to a minor knock.

Partey returned to England immediately after the team arrived in Ghana and has since trained ahead of the resumption of the English topflight following the international break.

"It’s something we’ve done in the past. We have a really good relationship with the Ghanaian federation, and we have to manage and look after our players. They’ve been really positive about it as well, we tried to help as much as possible - I think it works both ways. Obviously, he wasn’t fit enough to play in the second game but hopefully he’s going to be back for the weekend," he said at the pre-match presser.

Partey has been key to Arsenal's form this season and will play a vital role in the final run of the campaign.